XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.



In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the feature.



Directed by LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, David Howard Thornton stars with Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.

Pic is a co-production between A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures. Producers are Schumacher, LaMorte, and Martine Melloul. Executive producers are Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone.

XYZ has yet to reveal which platform the film will launch on in the U.S. That info is due to come shortly.



XYZ Films’ Manager of Acquisitions and Development Alex Williams noted: “As a passionate fan of seasonal horror, The Mean One is exactly the kind of film that lands on my personal “nice list.” This movie is a stunningly great time with a ferociously subversive turn from David Howard Thornton – and XYZ Films is so proud to be bringing this soon-to-be iconic Christmas slasher to audiences this holiday season.”

