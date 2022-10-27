Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media.

As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

“Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’ where he gets to showcase his ability to play both comedic and heartfelt moments.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be collaborating with the Hallmark team. I’ve so enjoyed working on heartfelt romantic and holiday-themed projects and look forward to creating new stories that will bring my creative talents and passions to life,” Kemp said. “Everyone at Hallmark has made my experiences so incredibly special, and can’t wait to create unique and memorable content for Hallmark’s devoted audience together.”

Kemp started his career as at graduate of The Royal Ballet School and starred in many choreographer Matthew Bourne’s award-winning productions, including the ground-breaking production of Swan Lake on Broadway. He has also starred in several stage plays including the West End revival of Equus alongside Daniel Radcliffe and the late Richard Griffiths.

On the film side, Kemp had a leading role alongside Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale in the Universal film Van Helsing and worked with Val Kilmer and Christian Slater in director Renny Harlin’s Mindhunters. Kemp’s TV credits include The Princess Switch 3, Spinning Out, Reign, Doom Patrol and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Kemp’s Hallmark Channel Original movies include Christmas Waltz and Love, Romance, and Chocolate opposite Lacey Chabert and Royal Matchmaker with Bethany Joy Lenz.

Kemp is repped by United Agents in the UK and Authentic Talent + Literary.