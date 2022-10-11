Wiip To Develop ‘The Memo,’ Upcoming Book By Former Wall Street Journal Staffers, With Lean Machine

EXCLUSIVE: Wiip has optioned The Memo, the forthcoming novel by former Wall Street Journal reporters Rachel Dodes and Lauren Mechling.

The independent studio will develop the book for TV with Lean Machine, the production company headed by screenwriter and director Aline Brosh McKenna.

The novel follows a 30-something woman whose mounting suspicion that she never “got the memo” is confirmed, and she’s given the chance to travel back in time and fix her worst mistakes—but at what cost? The Memo will be published by Harper Perennial in 2024.

Related Story Wiip Scores Further Investment From Private Equity Firm Atwater Capital

Wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal will executive produce alongside Brosh McKenna, Heather Morris, Dodes, and Mechling.

“We loved Rachel and Lauren’s mind-bending, romantic, and immensely relatable novel about what it means to live up to your potential,” said Brosh McKenna. “Jenny’s story leaps across timelines and explores every what if, but ultimately celebrates the imperfect moments and friendships that make life worthwhile. We can’t wait to dig into the possibilities.”

“Rachel and Lauren’s ingenious novel has a simple idea at its core which we have all contemplated ourselves: re-doing the choices in your life and traveling roads not taken,” added Roybal. “And they have imbued their story with wit, insight, and emotional depth so that every page is a total surprise. Wiip is so fortunate that the incomparable Aline and her Lean Machine have chosen to make The Memo with us, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with these formidable voices.”

Brosh McKenna is developing several TV projects through her Lean Machine banner including Badass at Hulu (with Rachel Bloom). She is also attached to write, produce and direct the ABC Signature miniseries Golden Spoon, a novel by Jessa Maxwell that was acquired by the studio last year. McKenna is making her feature film directing debut with Your Place or Mine, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher that will be released February 10, 2023, on Netflix.

Dodes is a freelance culture writer. She’s a regular contributor to Vanity Fair, and her work has also appeared in Town & Country, Esquire, and The New York Times and other publications. Dodes previously was a staff writer at The Wall Street Journal where she covered the fashion and film industries.

Mechling is the author of the satirical novel How Could She and has written and co-written several young adult novels. A former features editor at Vogue and The Wall Street Journal, she is currently a senior editor at The Guardian US.

Brosh McKenna is represented by CAA and Ken Richman at HJTH. The authors were repped by WME on behalf of Gráinne Fox, Fletcher & Company.