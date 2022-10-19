Whoopi Goldberg & ‘The View’ React To Meghan Markle‘s ’Deal Or No Deal’ Claims: “The Objectification Might Be Coming From You And How You Felt”

Meghan Markle’s claims that she felt treated like a “bimbo” during her time on Deal or No Deal has a lot of people talking. Whoopi Goldberg and The View co-hosts had a lot to say about the subject.

Goldberg said she wasn’t sure that the contestants ever saw Markle in the manner she described on her Archetypes podcast as her role on the game show was simply to open the case or not.

“The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed and that’s what you have to change because we’re performers,” Goldberg said. “When you’re a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose and that is just the way it is.”

Goldberg acknowledged that Markle had the right to walk away but felt bad for the other women on the show that didn’t feel that way. Sunny Hostin added, “I also appreciate that she said, ‘Well, this makes me feel bad. I’m going to walk away.’ And she walked away.”

The Sister Act alum agreed with Hostin and said, “That’s a great point. My point is if you see it and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living too.”

After Markle said she was conflicted about her time on Deal or No Deal, fellow model Claudia Jordan denied ever being treated by the show as a bimbo.

“For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories. “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

