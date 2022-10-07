WGA East-Represented Writers & Editors At The Dodo Threaten To Strike

All 40 writers and editors at Vox Media’s The Dodo are threatening to go on strike against the popular website for pet lovers. Represented by the WGA East, they say they’re “the lowest paid unionized workers at Vox Media, and also one of the most diverse units at Vox Media.” The two sides, the guild said, remain “far apart” in their contract negotiations.

All 40 members of the bargaining unit have signed a pledge saying they’re “prepared to strike” if they don’t get a fair deal at the bargaining table. The main issues are minimum pay rates, annual increases, and a bonus “that every other unit Vox Media bought from Group Nine Media and other outlets received.”

“We, the undersigned members of The Dodo Union, are committed to a collective bargaining agreement that reflects the realities of our economy, our industry, and the issues most important to our unit,” they said in their strike pledge. “The issues at the table that are currently outstanding – competitive minimum salaries and raises, a ratification bonus to make us whole in the costs in the transition to Vox, caps on increases to healthcare costs – are of the utmost importance to The Dodo Union. We will not accept any CBA (collective bargaining agreement) without these guarantees. If management does not show significant movement on their positions regarding these issues, and if an agreement can’t be reached, we are prepared to strike.”

According to the guild, the average salary at The Dodo is $62,446.82, compared to $77, 977.61 at Vox Media’s NowThis, and $78,811.65 at Thrillist. The guild also says that staffers at The Dodo received no bonus for transition costs when the site was acquired by Vox Media, compared to the $3,400 bonuses received by those working at NowThis, and 3% of salary at New York Magazine.