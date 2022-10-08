Skip to main content
Creepy Werewolf By Night Spotted At Avengers Campus At Disney California Adventure

Just hours after Disney Parks announced that M’Buku from Black Panther would soon be make his debut at Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus, another Marvel character made a surprise appearance. Videos of a creepy-looking Werewolf by Night, who just happens to make his Disney+ debut in a Halloween special tonight, began popping up online.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, shot in the tradition of the classic black-and-white monster movies. It was directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino.

Bernal plays the title character, Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. Donnelly plays Elsa Bloodstone.

