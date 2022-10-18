Skip to main content
‘Welcome To Chippendales’: Hulu Drops New Trailer For Kumail Nanjiani Drama

It’s actually a true-crime drama, not another tale about hot male strippers.

Dropping Nov. 22 on Hulu, Welcome to Chippendales tells the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. And that includes anyone who threatens the success of his sexy biz.

The series also features Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells. Nicola Peltz plays the doomed Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten while Philip Shahbaz takes over as Peter Bogdanovich.

Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who wrote the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner are co-showrunners and Shakman directs. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer.

