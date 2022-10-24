Wayne Brady To Host American Music Awards

Let’s Make A Deal host Wayne Brady — who’s currently competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars — will host the 2022 American Music Awards. The ceremony will air live Sunday, November 20 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” said Brady in a statement. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all…The funny, the music and the moves!”

“Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs,” said executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins. “Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!”

Brady follows a long line of comedians who have emceed the AMAs. Previous hosts have included Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy Kimmel, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Norm McDonald. Last year, the job was done by Cardi B.

The 2022 American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.

The 2022 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Larry Klein are also executive producers.