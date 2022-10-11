Warner Bros. TV Workshop & Stage 13 Shut Down As Part Of WBD Cuts

Layoffs are underway at Warner Bros. Television Group. The cuts include the closing of digital shortform programming division Stage 13 and of the famous Warner Bros. Television Workshop, which has been around for more than 40 years.

It comes after Deadline revealed yesterday that there would be staff and other reductions across the studio Tuesday.

Stage 13, which was founded in 2017 under the former Warner Bros. Digital Networks division as a studio for original digital shortform programming and has produced past series such as Special and It’s Bruno! for Netflix, Two Sentence Horror Stories for The CW/Netflix, and more.

Warner Bros. Television has already been supervising Stage 13 development and programming since 2020. Any existing Stage 13 projects in development will be absorbed within WBTV,.

The current 2022–23 edition of the Warner Bros. Television Workshop will be its last for both the Writers’ Workshop and the Directors’ Workshop. Both workshops have been a popular and sought after avenue for training emerging writing and directing talent, with Regina King (directing) and LOTR: The Rings Of Power executive producer Justin Doble among the alumni.

These schemes have been integral to bringing through new and diverse talent such as Lovecraft Country co-exec producers Jonathan I. Kidd & Sonya Winton-Odamtten, Animal Kingdom exec producer Etan Frankel and House of the Dragon writer Charmaine Degrate on the writers’ side and The Witcher’s Bola Ogun, Queen Sugar’s Stacey Muhammad and Gossip Girl’s Pamela Romanowsky on the directors’ side.

The hope is that while Warner Bros. TV will no longer have formalized workshops in place, it will continue to develop and mentor new talent across its scripted teams.