‘Unbelievable Me’: Warner Bros. Discovery Behind Human Adversity TV Series – Mipcom Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Discovery is behind a TV show telling real life stories of people overcoming severe medical conditions to show human bravery, with Netflix’s Amazing on the Inside producer Future Studios and distributor TVF International shopping Unbelievable Me at Mipcom Cannes this week.

The show will roll out on WBD’s linear channels and streamer Discovery+ in the UK, Germany, Benelux, Italy, Latin America and Poland. Future and TVF will seek to strike further deals in Cannes.

Unbelievable Me features real life stories of human bravery as inspirational people strive to overcome severe illnesses and medical conditions, refusing to allow their disabilities to dominate their lives. Stories include teenager Tilly Lockey, who was diagnosed with Meningococcal Septicaemia and uses bionic arms, Nick Smith, one of the smallest men in the world – who has Microcephalic Osteodysplastic Primordial Dwarfism, a rare condition which has a short life expectancy, Lalit Patida, a schoolboy from India who suffers from Hypertrichosis or ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ and Veronica Plebani, the Italian Paralympian who shares her scars with the world with the aim of of inspiring body confidence.

“This is a really important series that showcases incredible, inspirational characters who refuse to let their conditions get in the way of them leading positive and fulfilling lives,” said Future Studios Director of Programs Peter Wyles.

“We have spent years being trusted by people to make films for our digital channels and are very proud to be producing a television series that will allow a brand new audience to get to know these amazing characters and moving stories.”

Wyles, who oversaw the deal to partner with TVF, is EP and series producer is Scott Ward. Future is behind the likes of Netflix makeover format Amazing on the Inside and Channel 4’s Two Sisters, One Body.