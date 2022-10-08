‘The Walking Dead’ Unveils ‘Dead City’ Spinoff First Looks; Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan Hit The Post-Apocalypse Big Apple – New York Comic Con

Weeks before The Walking Dead reaches its series finale, AMC’s zombie apocalypse series today offered a glimpse and a sort of premiere date for its forthcoming Lauren Cohan and Jeffery Dean Morgan-starring, New York-set spinoff at New York Comic Con.

In fact, TWD fans were gifted several glimpses at the Eli Jorné-showrun The Walking Dead: Dead City, as you can see above. Click on the image above to launch the gallery.

Scheduled to debut in April next year, the six-episode first season of Dead City has been shooting in nearby New Jersey for the past several weeks. Friday Night Lights vet Gaius Charles is also in the Dead City cast, as was revealed back in April.

One of at least three TWD spinoffs planned after the mothershow wraps up on November 20 after 11 seasons, Dead City sees Morgan’s once villainous Negan and Cohan’s Maggie in the streets of the now-decimated metropolis. Even as the two characters have become more trusting of each other over the last two seasons of TWD, there is no doubt tensions remain between them even in their new adventure …after all, Negan did kill Maggie’s husband Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) with a baseball bat back in Season 7 of the series, which is based on Robert Kirkman’s comics.

Another element of tension was the displeasure of many that then entitled Isle of the Dead spinoff was announced in March of this year, well before TWD began its final episodes. Long fumbled story short: the unveiling of the recently renamed spinoff kind of took some of the drama out of who actually survives the conclusion of TWD.

In terms of on-stage drama, today’s final TWD NYCC panel saw Morgan and Cohan in the house, as well as costars Norman Reedus (who has his own European-set Daryl Dixon spinoff underway) Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura​, Paola Lazaro, and Michael James Shaw. TWD Universe Chief Content Officer and former TWD showrunner Scott Gimple was there, too, as footage and pics from the next two week’s TWD episodes were shown to the audience.

New York Comic-Con wraps up On October 9.