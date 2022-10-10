Vix+ Sets Premiere For ‘La Noche Del Diabilito’ From Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell

EXCLUSIVE: Vix+ has set the premiere date for the reality series La Noche Del Diablito for October 13.

The reality series is the first project from the previously announced first-look deal with 3Pas Studios, the entertainment company co-founded by Eugenio Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell.

In La Noche Del Diablito, Mexican actors and comedians Mauricio Barrientos, better known as “El Diablito,“ and Paloma Cedeño travel around the city to share the colors and culture of Mexico City with their guests. The conversations will revolve around life, relationships, and sex— specifically who, why, and how people ultimately connect with each other. The reality series delves into the exciting stories of provocative characters and closely explores taboo topics in a curious and fun way.

Celebrity guests will also appear in each 30-minute episode and will be seen dining with hosts and exchanging personal anecdotes and sexual experiences. Special guests include Sofía Rivera Torres, Eduardo Videgaray, Michel Brown, Manu NNa, Rodrigo Murray, Fabiola Campomanes, Susana Zabaleta, and Pepe y Teo.

“We are very excited to launch our first production on Vix+ with a show that challenges conservative perceptions about sex in Mexico, done always with humor, heart, and humanity,” Odell tells Deadline in an exclusive statement. “3pas has become a leader in unscripted Spanish language content and La Noche del Diablito showcases the talents of both our 3pas Mexico team and our production services arm, Visceral, as well as the comedic wizardry of our host Mauricio ‘El Diablito’ Barrientos.”

Javier Williams, VP of Spanish content, served as executive producer and oversaw the development and production for 3Pas Studios; Derbez and Odell also EP. The series is directed by Pipe Ybarra and produced by Mexico City-based Visceral, the arm of physical production of 3Pas Studios.

Vix+ also recently announced the workplace comedy series They Came At Night is being developed under the same deal with 3Pas. Inspired by true events, the project gives a behind-the-scenes look at the group of underdogs who went on to create the critically acclaimed Spanish version of the 1930 horror classic, Dracula, with Derbez set to lead.