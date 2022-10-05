‘Violent Night’ Trailer: David Harbour Is A Stranger Santa In Action-Comedy Holiday Treat

This, as one of the surprised bad guys says in this new Violent Night trailer, is not your typical mall Santa.

Universal just dropped the trailer for the “coal-dark” action-comedy starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the very real Santa Claus who gets very, very real with a team of mercenaries holding a family hostage on Christmas Eve.

“Santa Claus is coming to town,” Harbour-as-St. Nick growls in his best Bruce Willis-in-Die-Hard snarl. “Time for some Season’s Beatings.”

Directed by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Violent Night also stars John Leguizamo as the top baddie along with Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson and Beverly D’Angelo. Original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog), with Marc S. Fischer exec producing. The film is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Guy Danella.

87North’s previous films include Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, so don’t expect It’s A Wonderful Life.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories. Violent Night hits theaters Dec. 2.

Check out the wild trailer above.