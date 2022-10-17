Vice Media Promotes News & Entertainment Leaders As Jesse Angelo Re-Ups

Morgan Hertzan and Cory Haik have been promoted at Vice Media as Jesse Angelo has re-upped his contract.

The company, which is behind series such as Dark Side of the Ring and Showtime’s Vice, has promoted Hertzan to President of Global TV with new oversight of the company’s international TV distribution business. He was previously EVP and GM of Vice TV.

The distribution division was previously run by Kate Ward, who headed up Vice Studios, and recently departed to join the BBC. Additionally, Bea Hegedus has been upped from SVP of Global Distribution to Executive Managing Director, Distribution, reporting to Hertzan.

Related Story Vice Re-Ups News Chief Subrata De Following Emmy Success

Haik has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, News and Entertainment. She was previously Chief Digital Officer.

Hertzan and Haik report to Angelo, who has extended his contract as President, Global News and Entertainment. It comes on the back of a slew of award wins at the News and Documentary Emmys.

The company, run by Nancy Dubuc, is currently a potential sale target with sources suggesting that a deal could happen before the end of the year.

Angelo, the former CEO and Publisher of the New York Post, joined Vice in 2019, and leads its global news, digital and TV businesses including news division, digital channels and television arm.

Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc said, “I’m incredibly proud of Jesse, Cory and Morgan for all they’ve done to make Vice the leading youth culture brand around the world, leveraging new platforms to accelerate the growth of our business and breaking through with innovative and groundbreaking content that appeals to young consumers everywhere. They’re proven leaders with a profound understanding of Vice’s unique brand and audience, and I expect all three of them to have an enormous impact on Vice’s future.”

Angelo added, “Cory has supercharged engagement and new platform innovation across our publishing brands – Vice, Refinery29 and i-D – while Morgan has done an outstanding job revitalizing Vice TV and making it one of the shining success stories in the U.S. TV business. I’m excited to continue working with this team, which has been clicking together for over three years, to forge a holistic content strategy across all our consumer brands and distribution channels to drive continued audience and revenue growth.”