Verve Expands Unscripted Team With Hire Of Lanie Ragsdale As Non-Fiction Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Verve continues to ramp up its unscripted business with the latest addition of Lanie Ragsdale as Non-Fiction Agent. Ragsdale’s move to Verve follows the hire of Andy Stabile as Partner and Head of Non-Fiction in July.

Ragsdale will work with Stabile as he continues to build out the agency’s non-fiction roster and diversify its existing slate of projects.

Ragsdale began her career at ICM in the Alternative Department before transitioning to production and development at Jeff Jenkins Productions and then Bright Spot Content, an All3 Media America company. Ragsdale has worked on projects for NBCU, Amazon and Netflix’s hit series Bling Empire and My Unorthodox Life.

Said Stabile on behalf of the Partnership “We are thrilled to have Lanie join the Non-Fiction team at Verve. Her work ethic and passion for the space make her the perfect addition as we continue to grow Verve’s footprint in the Non-Fiction world.”

Verve recently elevated five agents to leadership roles in the motion picture and television literary teams, and has this year made a number of promotions including that of Melissa Darman to Partner, in addition to a number of key hires including Stabile, Olivia Mascheroni, JR Ringer and Josh Rahm.