‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel Set to Direct Next Installment Starring Tom Hardy

EXCLUSIVE: After writing and producing the first two Venom films, Kelly Marcel is ready to make the jump into the director’s chair as sources tell Deadline she is set to helm Marvel and Sony Pictures’ Venom 3 starring Tom Hardy.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing.

Plot details are unknown other then Hardy is returning as the lethal protector Venom following the first two films grossing a combined $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office. It is also unknown who will be joining Hardy from previous films or whether any characters from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will be joining the film.

The first two films had their own director, with Ruben Fleischer directing the first and Andy Serkis helming the most recent pic, but Marcel has been there from the start as Venom’s journey was being mapped out. Insiders say Hardy and Marcel have always been on the same page when it comes to shaping Venom’s story, and that heading into the final chapter the two were in step with what direction they wanted to head.

Hardy announced on his social media channels earlier this year that Marcel was back at work on the script, and as the two were developing the story, sources say it became clear that it made sense for Marcel to take over directing duties as well.

Prior to becoming one of the architects of the Venom universe, Marcel is best known for helping launch the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise by writing the first film in the series. She is repped by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.