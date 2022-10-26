Vella Lovell Joins Joel McHale In Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’

Mr. Mayor and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alumna Vella Lovell has been cast as a series regular opposite Joel McHale on Fox’s straight-to-series workplace comedy, Animal Control. It’s slated for a mid-season premiere.

Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, the comedy series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

Lovell will play Emily, the sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss of the Animal Control precinct. She may be in over her head at the job, but she’s beloved by her team.

McHale portrays Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

Animal Control is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios. McHale also executive produces along with Fisher, Greenberg and Sterling as well as Tad Quill who came on board after the series was picked up. Quill previously co-created Fox’s The Moodys with Fisher and Greenberg.

Lovell most recently starred alongside Ted Danson and Holly Hunter in the Tina Fey produced NBC comedy series Mr. Mayor. She’s also known for her series regular role as Heather Davis on all four seasons of CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Lovell also starred in the Comedy Central holiday parody movie A Clüsterfünke Christmas, and she recurred on the Amazon/Jason Katims series As We See It and Hulu comedy series Dollface. On the film side, she is known for her co-starring role in The Big Sick. Lovell is repped by Verve and Industry Entertainment.