‘Valiant One’: Jonathan Whitesell & Daniel Jun Latest To Join Monarch Media Thriller 

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Whitesell (Hold the Dark) and Daniel Jun (The Fall of the House of Usher) have boarded Monarch Media’s thriller Valiant One in supporting roles. The pair will star alongside the previously announced Chase Stokes, Lana Condor, Desmin Borges and Callan Mulvey.

The film currently in production in Vancouver watches as a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side of the DMZ. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the possibility of U.S. military support.

Whitesell will play Private First-Class Jonah Ross, an adrenaline junkie who grew up on video games, now faced with his first contact with the enemy. Jun is set for the role of Wilson Lee, a Korean American Infantry Specialist raised in California. The athletic and capable but unconfident young man doesn’t speak Korean, but for the few words he picked up from his immigrant grandmother.

Steve Barnett is directing from a script by Eric Tipton, which is based on the former’s original idea. Producers include Bernie Goldmann and Monarch principals Barnett and Alan Powell. Monarch principal Vicky L. Patel is serving as exec producer.

Whitesell is perhaps best known for his work on such small-screen titles as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, CBS All Access’s The Twilight Zone, Riverdale, Beyond and The 100, among others. Notable film credits include Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold the Dark opposite Jeffrey Wright and Riley Keough, 20th’s crime mystery Bad Times at the El Royale opposite Dakota Johnson and Chris Hemsworth, the Temple Hill feature The Kill Team opposite Alexander Skarsgard, and the Canadian indie Never Steady, Never Still.

Jun has previously appeared on series including The Expanse, American Gods, Star Trek: Discovery, The Handmaid’s Tale and Designated Survivor, and in films like The Hummingbird Project, with Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Salma Hayek. The actor will next be seen in the Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher and The Recruit from Mike Flanagan and Alexi Hawley, respectively.

Whitesell is repped by Lauren Levitt & Associates and Canopy Media Partners; Jun by The Characters Talent Agency in Toronto.