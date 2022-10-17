Universal Studio Group Strikes Development Deals With TikTokers As Part Of New Initative

NBCUniversal has launched an initiative designed to turn TikTokers into its next generation of television creators.

The company has launched a Creator Accelerator that features 11 social media creators. The creators, who have over 10M followers on social media, have signed development deals with Universal Studio Group to create original series as part of the program.

Over the next twelve months, the creators will each have their own NBCUniversal content development mentor to help develop both scripted and unscripted content and they will go through a greenlight process that includes help with pitches.

The group includes Katie Florence, Daren Girdner, Emily Uribe, Gabriella Carter, Reece Feldman, Charlie Curtis-Beard, Erika Priscilla, Vijay Nazareth, Sara Nahusenay, Francesca Fiorentini and Serena Kerrigan.

“Social media has opened up a world of new possibilities for premium video content, including expanding the traditional definition of creative storytellers to include young, up-and-coming diverse creators who are releasing original content on social media almost daily. NBCUniversal is the first major media company to tap into this new generation of creative storytellers thanks to this new, first-of-its-kind accelerator program,” said Kathy Kelly-Brown, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at NBCUniversal.

“Empowering the next generation of creative storytellers is a major part of our commitment to diverse representation. By amplifying their ideas on the biggest platform in entertainment, we are leading the industry in creating the future of premium video content for our fans,” she added.