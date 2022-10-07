Universal Pictures Wins Big At 2022 BASE Awards; Asacha Indie Wag Entertainment Hires UK Development Boss; ‘Wallander’ Producer Yellow Bird Names New CEO — Global Briefs

Universal Pictures Wins Big At 2022 BASE Awards

The British Association for Screen Entertainment hosted the 42nd annual BASE Awards at Camden’s Roundhouse Thursday night and Universal Pictures led the winner’s list, taking home five awards, including Outstanding Innovation for Streaming ‘Live’ to Your Living Room: Stand-Up Comedy with Eddie Izzard and Dylan Moran, and Best in Class Packaging for Inglourious Basterds: Total Basterds Edition. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery followed close behind with four awards each. Sony Pictures Entertainment took home Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Over 15m Box Office for Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Warner Bros. Discovery won Home Entertainment Campaign of the Year – TV for Game of Thrones: The Iron Anniversary.

Asacha Indie Wag Hires UK Development Boss

Asacha Media Group-owned factual producer Wag Entertainment has hired a UK development boss. Jane Glasson joins from Inside Dubai producer Spun Gold TV. Reporting to Creative Director Bridget Boseley, Glasson will develop shows for UK broadcasters and streamers, while working with U.S. development head Bri Marzigliano. “Jane will be instrumental as we continue to grow our business, expanding our slate and our partnerships with broadcasters and streamers in the UK and internationally,” said Boseley. The company was acquired by growing French powerhouse Asacha last year.

‘Wallander’ Producer Yellow Bird Names New CEO

Sweden’s Wallander and Headhunters producer Yellow Bird has upped Head of Business Development Jakob Feeney to CEO, with current chief exec Stefan Baron leaving the business. He had also previously been biz dev boss before taking on the top post in November 2020. Feeney takes up his new role at Banijay Nordics-owned drama producer on November 1 and reports to Banijay Nordic CEO Jacob Houlind and Head of Scripted Johannes Jensen. Before Yellow Birdm he held roles such as CEO and COO of Film Finances Scandinavia and senior posts at Bonnier Broadcasting. Yellow Bird’s TV thriller prequel to Jo Nesbø’s Headhunters launches on CMore in Sweden next week.