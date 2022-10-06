Universal Pictures Wins Brisk Auction To Reunite With ‘Bourne’ Helmer Paul Greengrass On Stephen King Epic Novel ‘Fairy Tale’

EXCLUSIVE: It’s a fairy-tale ending for Universal Pictures, which emerged from a heated auction to win Fairy Tale, an adaptation of the new Stephen King bestseller that Paul Greengrass will adapt and direct.

Greengrass will produce the film with Greg Goodman.

Studios and streamers were all over this one since Deadline revealed that Greengrass would direct. Key to the deal making at Uni is the strong relationship Greengrass has at the studio and with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. Greengrass directed the Bourne films and United 93 there, and most recently the Tom Hanks-starrer News of the World at the studio.

Just published by Scribner, King’s Fairy Tale follows a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a terrifying world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher — for that world or ours — as he journeys into the mythic roots of human storytelling.

Said King: “Needless to say, I’m a Paul Greengrass fan and think he’s a wonderful choice for this film.”

Greengrass called the book “a work of genius — a classic adventure story and also a disturbing contemporary allegory.”

