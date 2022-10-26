Underground Ups Diego Rey To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Diego Rey has been promoted to full-time manager at Trevor Engelson’s Beverly Hills-based management/production company Underground.

Diego joined the company as an assistant in the summer of 2021 and has built a strong roster of writers, actors, and directors while at the company.

“Promoting Diego to full-time manager is an absolute no brainer decision for us,” said Engelson. “He came to us as hungry as we’ve ever seen an assistant, but also with a personality that made him fit in perfectly with us from day one. He’s got amazing taste and is a big part of the next generation we are building here at Underground”.

A graduate of the University of Texas. Rey moved to Los Angeles in the fall of 2017. After living on a couch and working as a barista, he landed a job in the Management 360 mailroom where he stayed until making his way to Underground. Rey will represent a wide range of creatives and produce alongside the company.

Underground executive produces FX’s Snowfall.