Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder, Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68; Pete Hammond's Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer
Read the full story

BBC Reporter Seen Ducking From Missile Live On Air As Ukrainian Conflict Worsens

Ukraine War Kyiv bombed BBC reporter
Kyiv was bombed over the weekend Armand Soldin/Getty

A BBC journalist in Kyiv had to duck for cover live on air before retreating to a shelter after a missile flew close to him, as the conflict worsens in several major Ukrainian cities.

Earlier today, BBC reporter Hugo Bachega was delivering a report from a central Kyiv location when he turned to see a missile flying close by to him before an explosion was heard. He ducked and the broadcast cut to the main BBC News studio, before subsequently returning to Bachega to finish the report from his hotel shelter.

The incident is reflective of a major escalation of the conflict that took place over the weekend.

Related Story

BBC Sets Date For Jodie Whittaker's 'Doctor Who' Farewell, Issues New Trailer

Kyiv was targeted by at least four missiles this morning for the first time in several months and other cities including Lviv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia were also set upon by Russian forces.

That escalation came after a bridge, Europe’s longest, in the annexed area of Crimea was blown up on Saturday, killing three people, a move that was blamed on Ukrainian forces by the Russian Kremlin.

The retaliation has been stern, the worst fighting seen for several months in a conflict that is soon to enter its ninth month.

Ukrainian broadcasting agencies continue airing a joint information telethon called United News, which shows round-the-clock news about the conflict, while the BBC and others have, as ever, been on the ground.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad