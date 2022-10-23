Tyler Grasham Dies: Ex-APA Talent Agent Was 54

UPDATED: Longtime talent agent Tyler Grasham died Friday, Oct. 21, of cancer, surrounded by loved ones, his business partner Chris Solomon confirmed to Deadline. He wa 54.

Until October 2017, Grasham was a top agent at APA specializing in child actors whose list of 50-some clients included Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things and Cameron Boyce of Disney’s Descendants franchise.

At the height of the #MeToo movement in October 2017, Grasham was put on leave of absence and then fired by APA amid allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against underage boys including potential clients. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office subsequently declined to file charges in four cases brought against the talent representative.

Grasham went on to launch his own talent agency, Encompass, a couple of years later. He ran the agency alongside Solomon at the time of his death.

“After taking a sabbatical from the entertainment industry, Tyler completely transformed his life and achieved full sobriety,” Grasham’s family said in a statement. “Even throughout his illness, in which he was optimistic he would overcome, his priority and passion was his business and clients. Tyler dealt with his health privately, never wanting his illness to hinder nor define him or his ability to cultivate talent. He loved his work and that never ceased to be his priority. Tyler has entrusted Chris Solomon with Encompass to continue the agency he loved dearly and worked so hard to start. Tyler has been an inspiration to many, proving that no matter what, it is never too late to transform your life for the better, and to make every day a great day.”

In a statement, Solomon praised his late partner.

“Tyler was an incredible agent, friend and business partner,” he said. “He will be dearly missed. I’m really proud of our clients and our accomplishments, and I look forward to growing the business and continuing our success.”