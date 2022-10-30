Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack

Elon Musk took over this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack.

Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account tweeted an article to a Los Angeles Times story about the suspect that attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home.

“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow,” read the tweet by former Secretary Clinton.

The article that Clinton tweeted alleged that attacker David DePape spread far-right conspiracies on social media. Musk took notice of this tweet and replied to Clinton saying, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

According to NBC News, Musk also included a link to an article from the right-wing website Santa Monica Observer that put into question Paul’s attack. Musk would later delete the tweet but not before it was seen by thousands of users before.

This fucking idiot @elonmusk is insulting @hillaryclinton and @nancypelosi by citing a troll website that six years ago reported Hillary Clinton was DEAD.



Musk: Delete your ownership pic.twitter.com/RDVx7WnBli — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 30, 2022

Following Paul’s physical assault in his home, he underwent surgery and is expected to fully recover. Speaker Pelosi released a statement and gave her first comments following the attack.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”