Trump Officially Subpoenaed By January 6 Committee Which Wants Him To Testify In Mid-November; Panel Also Seeks Records

The January 6 Committee has officially thrown down the gauntlet, saying Friday that it has “issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump for testimony and records relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol and its causes.”

The Congressional committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump at its last meeting October 13. Today, it officially asked him to appear “on or about November 14.”

Shortly after the authorization vote, the former president followed up with a 14-page letter to the committee chairman, Rep, Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Related Story Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months In Prison For Defying House Jan. 6 Subpoena

The letter begins with Trump’s all-caps declaration, THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN.

Among other things, Trump goes on to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for January 6th, arguing that, in the days leading up, she declined the use of the National Guard at the Capitol.

Thompson and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a statement today, “As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”

In a letter to Mr. Trump, Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney underscored Trump’s central role in a deliberate, orchestrated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of presidential power. pic.twitter.com/rg7R37YE11 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2022

With a number of Trump confidents including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows blatantly ignoring subpoenas from the Democrat-dominated congressional panel, it is almost certain that today’s subpeona will not result in the one-time reality TV host showing up and swearing an oath.