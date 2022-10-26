‘True Detective’: Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, Joel D. Montgrand Join Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series

Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand have joined HBO’s True Detective: Night Country, starring alongside leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis for Season 4 of the crime anthology series.

In True Detective: Night Country, from writer-director-showrunner Issa López, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Niviâna will play Julia, Navarro’s sister, a woman battling demons both in her history and in her mind.

Lablanc will play Leah, Danvers’ stepdaughter, a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity.

Montgrand will play Eddie Qavvik, Navarro’s love interest. He’s a local musher with connections that run deep in Ennis.

They join previously announced cast members including John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe.

López and Foster serve as executive producers alongside Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak through Pastel and Mari Jo Winkler. Alan Page Arriaga is a writer/executive producer. Richard Brown, Steve Golin, Chris Mundy, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce. Serving as producers are Princess Daazhraii Johnson and Cathy Tagnak Rexford, who have an important role in the show leading an Iñupiaq advisory council to consult on Alaska Native culture. Sam Breckman also serves as producer.

Lablanc is represented by Liberman Zerman Management. Montgrand is represented by The Characters Talent Agency.