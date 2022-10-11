‘Trill League’ Animated Superhero Series From Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Lionsgate Lands At BET+ For Development

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, BET+ has acquired Trill League, an adaptation of Anthony Piper’s webcomic of the same name, for series development. The animated superhero series, written by Piper and Leann Bowen, hails from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s G-Unit Film & Television, 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television.

The project was previously in development at Quibi with a different co-writer for Piper.

Trill League tells the story of a team of Black superheroes battling against each other’s self-indulgences in order to combat the villains of today’s cultural conflicts and protect society.

Curtis executive produces via his G-Unit Film & Television alongside Piper and Bowen as well as 3 Arts’ Jermaine Johnson.

Bowen is a co-executive producer on Apple’s hit series, Ted Lasso. She is a shared Emmy winner for the show’s 2022 Outstanding Comedy Series victory. Bowen is also the EP/showrunner on the Dear White People spinoff, Plan A at Starz, after writing on every season of the original Netflix series. She is repped by APA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Piper is a professional writer, illustrator, and designer, with experience in both the animation and comic industries. He was a lead character designer for Fox’s animated series Major Lazer and Axe Cop. His self-published comic Trill League, which is a hip-hop and anime-influenced parody of DC comic characters and mythology, has a large following thanks to social media promotion. He is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Under his banner, G-Unit Film & Television, Jackson has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms, most notably the hit Starz series Power, which he starred in, executive produced and directed.

Through his deal with Starz/Lionsgate, Jackson served as an executive producer in the expansion of the Power universe with spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. Also for Starz, Jackson serves as EP of BMF which recently wrapped production on Season 2 and is set to release the show’s companion docuseries premiering October 23. Additionally, he’s currently in development on the scripted series Queen Nzinga, also stemming from his exclusive deal with the premium cabler which Jackson opted not to renew in September.

Deadline recently revealed exclusively the horror film slate Jackson is prepping alongside Eli Roth as part of their three-picture deal with 3Black Dot: The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House.

He is repped by APA and attorney Stephen Savva.