Kevin Spacey Trial In Peril As Defense Lawyer Tests Positive For Covid; Proceedings Continue "Provisionally," Judge Says
WBD TV Marketing Executives Tricia Melton & Jill King Exit

Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, and company veteran Jill King, SVP, Marketing and Partnerships, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, will be leaving at the end of the year; the latest senior executives to depart Warner Bros. Discovery following the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger. News of the duo’s exit comes during a week that brought upon a new round of layoffs across WBD.

Discovery’s Karen Bronzo, who took over a combined post-merger media operation as Chief Marketing Officer, U.S. Networks, is expected to announce a new marketing leadership structure for the affected networks by end of year.

Melton was tapped for the Warner Bros. role in 2020 by then-President of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics Tom Ascheim, whom she followed there from Freeform. Ascheim exited in May.

During her tenure, Melton spearheaded the rebrand of Cartoon Network with the new tagline and platform “Redraw Your World.” She also launched “Cartoonito” on both linear and streaming platforms. Tricia championed Adult Swim’s first ever Rick and Morty episode in space and Wormaggedon, their first ever global Rick and Morty stunt. On the TCM front, Melton led and developed a new brand strategy and redesign focusing on the intersection of classic film and culture with a new logo and tagline “Where Then Meets Now.”

Melton previously served as SVP, Marketing, Brand, Creative, and Communications at Freeform, SVP of Entertainment Marketing and Branding for TBS, TNT, and TCM, and VP of Marketing for Lifetime Television.

During her 22 years at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, King helped build hits like The Powerpuff Girls, Steven Universe and Craig of the Creek. She also spearheaded Adult Swim Upfront events and Adult Swim Festivals, created global partnerships with brands like Dove and Adidas and played a major role in developing and establishing marketing and content-oriented DEI initiatives.

