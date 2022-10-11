Producers Tristan Goligher (Supernova) and Mike Goodridge (Triangle of Sadness) highlighted the importance of working across platforms and developing projects over an extended period during an industry keynote at the London Film Festival Tuesday.

The pair headed the keynote as part of the festival’s second day of industry events, and they were joined on stage by Pretty Red Dress writer-director Dionne Edwards and Mia Bays, Director of BFI National Lottery Film Fund who moderated the panel.

Discussing the process of bringing their projects to the big screen, the trio quickly landed on the topic of development. Goodridge, who heads the UK-based production company Good Chaos and is a co-producer on this year’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, said development is the key to producing a successful feature film.

“If you’re well developed and that often involves several years, that makes the difference, and you can see it on some of the platforms. The content is not very good. And why’s it not very good? Because it wasn’t well developed,” he said.

Streamers were heavy on the agenda during the keynote with all three participants speaking at length about the importance of engaging with streaming companies and creating a practice that includes a range of platforms and media, including TV.

“It’s so important that filmmakers and producers are agnostic about what format they’re working in,” Goligher said. “In an ideal world, you’re working across TV, film, streamers, and global deals. It’s so competitive out there right now, so producers have to be really flexible about finding the best avenues to make the best films and generate the best value.”

Goodridge added that any film producer working today must also work across TV series if they want to access the best talent in today’s industry.

“That’s where our filmmakers are. I’ve resigned myself to that fact,” he said. “I love watching great series as much as I love great films. I’m not worried particularly about film being marginalized. I think we’ll always have great content.”