‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Adds Michelle Yeoh & Pete Davidson

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Pete Davidson (Meet Cute) have joined the cast of Paramount’s upcoming film Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures. Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor, with Davidson to portray the Autobot Mirage.

Announcing the news today via behind-the-scenes videos with the actors in the recording booth was director Steven Caple Jr. “Pete Davidson in disguise. 😂,” the filmmaker wrote. “@transformersmovie cast is amazing, man. Sneak peek of Pete voicing Mirage & @michelleyeoh_official blessing us as the voice of Air Razor #rotb 2023.”

The latest film in a franchise chronicling the war between factions of alien robots, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure, introducing the robot tribes known as the Maximals and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will lead the cast of the pic set for release on June 9, 2023, as previously announced. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson are producing, with Hasbro’s entertainment studio Entertainment One exec producing alongside co-financiers Skydance and New Republic Pictures.

Yeoh is a BAFTA Award nominee who has recently starred in films including A24’s highest-grossing title Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Gunpowder Milkshake, Last Christmas and Crazy Rich Asians. The actress has also been seen on series including Star Trek: Discovery and Marco Polo, among others. Yeoh will also soon be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water and three more films in the James Cameron franchise, as well as Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Davidson is a Saturday Night Live breakout who recently starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in Peacock’s rom-com Meet Cute. The actor and comedian has also appeared in films including Good Mourning, Bodies Bodies Bodies, I Want You Back, The Suicide Squad and The King of Staten Island, among others. He’ll also soon be seen in David Michôd’s A24 pic Wizards!, James DeMonaco’s horror-thriller The Home, Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money and Peacock’s Bupkis.

