Tony Danza Joins ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 As Che’s [SPOILER]

EXCLUSIVE: In a meta casting, Tony Danza has been tapped for a recurring role in Season 2 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That…

Noone would comment but I hear Danza will play Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) father in the sitcom they wrote about their family.

In the Season 1 finale, non-binary podcaster/stand-up comic Che revealed that they, joined by love interest Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), were moving to Los Angeles as their comedy project had been picked up to pilot.

“Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza,” Che said.

At the pilot stage, Che already had high hopes that the sitcom would go to series.

“The studio is really excited,” they said. “They think I’m the new Roseanne, but, you know, the good one from the ‘80s.”

Danza is starring alongside Alyssa Milano and executive producing a Who’s The Boss sequel series, which is in the works at Amazon Freevee. He also recently co-starred in the Hulu film Darby Harper Wants You To Know, which premieres in December, and is actively touring with his live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories.