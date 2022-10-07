Tommy Dorfman To Make Directorial Debut on ACE Entertainment’s ‘I Wish You All The Best’ Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Dorfman is making her directorial debut with the upcoming feature I Wish You All The Best. The project is based on Mason Deaver’s bestselling novel of the same name which Dorfman optioned in 2019. Dorfman is writing the screenplay and will also produce the feature.

The film revolves around a non-binary teen who after being kicked out of the house by their conservative parents and moves in with their estranged sister, embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family.

ACE Entertainment, the producers behind the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, snatched up the feature rights before it was widely available to buyers and are financing and producing the project. Matt Kaplan will produce for ACE with Aubrey Bendix and Braden Bochner overseeing production for the company. James Harris will executive produce on behalf of TeaShop Films.

On the acting side, Dorfman was most recently seen in Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick. Dorfman is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and attorney Cary Dobkin.