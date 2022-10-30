‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Reprises David S. Pumpkins Character, Takes On New Pixar Role

He is back! Saturday Night Live‘s hugely popular Halloween character David S. Pumpkins, played by 10-time host Tom Hanks, returned to the show after a lengthy hiatus. He did it in a prison ride skit, in which Pumpkins and his trusty dancing skeletons, played once again by Mikey Day and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan, mix it up with classic horror characters such as Pennywise, Freddy Krueger and Annabelle. Any questions? Watch the video above.

Hanks also made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.”

Jesse even brought with him concept art for the main characters, a regular, everyday suitcase, a briefcase guy who is a little uptight (to be played by Jason Bateman) and a gym bag whose name is Jim.

The group starts brainstorming ideas for other characters, including a Minion-type neck pillow and a fancy French bag, Pierre, as well as storylines. They even come up with a song because “all these movies have a big song they sing at the Oscars.” Its main refrain is “You gotta pack yourself with love.”

The group’s moderator, played by Bowen Yang, then asks, “Who is going to play our main suitcase, our everyman, our Woody?”

Enter Hanks, who plays Woody in Pixar’s blockbuster Toy Story animated franchise. He says, peeking through the door, “Is this AA? I’m Tom H. I’m here to research a role, and I may be an alcoholic.”

He is then asked by Jesse, “If you were a suitcase, what would your catch phrase be?”

Hanks obliges and is hired. You can see his catch phrase and the rest of the sketch below.



