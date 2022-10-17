Tom Hanks Movie ‘A Man Called Otto’ Shifts To Christmas

Sony has decided to kick off the Tom Hanks movie A Man Called Otto on Christmas Day in an exclusive opening in New York and Los Angeles versus a wide release on Wednesday, December 14.

The movie then will go wide over MLK weekend, January 13, which is where Warner Bros.’ House Party and Universal/Blumhouse’s M3GAN resides.

The Marc Forster-directed film of the follows Otto (Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. He meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down. David Magee adapted the Fredrik Backman novel.

Sony’s previous Hanks movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, released in 2019, earned the actor his sixth Oscar nomination — and first in the supporting role category — for playing longtime PBS kids show host Fred Rodgers.