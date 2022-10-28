Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce, Ending 13-Year Marriage Spanning Football And Fashion

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen confirmed they are filing for divorce, ending a 13-year marriage that spanned football and fashion.

In a statement, Brady said Bündchen and he “arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The couple “arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” the statement continued. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”

Speculation about the state of the marriage had swirled for weeks, especially in the tabloid press, with Brady’s commitment to continuing to play a violent sport at age 45 both a remarkable athletic feat and, reportedly, a deal-breaker for his wife. Brady cited a “personal issue” last August when he stepped away from his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during the preseason. The Bucs have struggled, dropping to 3-5 on the season after last night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, making this the first time in Brady’s 23 seasons that his team has been two games below .500.

The German Brazilian Bündchen has been one of the top-paid models in the world for the past two decades.

Brady has signed a nine-figure deal with Fox Sports to enter the broadcast booth at the conclusion of his playing career.