Tobin Bell To Reprise Role As Jigsaw Killer John Kramer In Next ‘Saw’ Film

Horror icon Tobin Bell has closed a deal to reprise his role as Jigsaw Killer John Kramer in the next Saw film from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, which is heading into production later this month.

The return of Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans loved about past installments, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve. Franchise veteran Kevin Greuter — who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw — is directing the next installment in the billion-dollar horror franchise, slated for release on October 27, 2023.

Bell’s Kramer (otherwise known as Jigsaw) is the antagonist at the heart of the Saw franchise — a former civil engineer who survived colon cancer and has subsequently elected to test others’ will to live via a series of deadly games, as a way of reaffirming his own. The character appeared in the first three Saw films before being killed off, then going on to appear via flashbacks in most of the films that followed.

“What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin,” said franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules. “His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.”

Bell is known outside of the Saw franchise for turns in films like Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, Manson Family Vacation, In the Line of Fire, The Firm and Mississippi Burning. Notable recent credits on the TV side include MacGyver and The Flash. The actor is represented by Mavrick Artists Agency, Grand View Management and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.