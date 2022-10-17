TheGrio To Launch Awards Show; Inaugural Honorees Include Tyler Perry, Norman Lear, Dave Chappelle

The inaugural gala for The Grio Awards are set to honor icons, leaders and legends like Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle, Dave Chappelle and Normal Lear.

Created by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, The Grio Awards celebrate excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice, education and the cultural icons and innovators, whose many contributions positively impact America.

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali, and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

At the first award show, Perry is set to take the ICON award, while Lear will be honored with the Champion Award. LaBelle is confirmed to receive the Music Icon Award and Chappelle is set to take the Cultural Icon award.

Other honorees include Kenan Thompson (Comedy Icon Award), Ben Crump (Justice Icon Award), Alena Analeigh McQuarter (Young Icon Award), Robert F. Smith (Philanthropy Award), Allyson Felix (Sports Icon Award), Don Peebles (Business Icon Award), Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award) and Jennifer Hudson (Trailblazer Icon Award).

The Grio Awards will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Beverly Hilton with Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs as co-hosts. The event will be televised on Saturday, November 5 on theGrio Television Network. Musical performances for the night include Yolanda Adams, Tyrese, Fantasia and LaBelle.