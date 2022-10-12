‘The Winchesters’ Ranks As CW’s Most-Watched Series Debut So Far This Season

Drake Rodger as John, Meg Donnelly as Mary, Nida Khurshid as Latika and Jojo Fleites as Carlos.

It’s a small success, but the CW will surely take it these days: Tuesday’s series premiere of The Winchesters was The CW’s most-watched debut so far this season in total viewers.

The Supernatural spinoff averaged 757,000. It was the network’s most-watched series debut since Naomi on January 2022, and it is just behind Walker as the CW’s second most-watched premiere this season.

It was also the CW’s most-watched telecast in the time period since June 28, 2022 (Superman & Lois).

The Winchesters is a prequel to the CW’s long-running Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters tells how John met Mary and then went on to save the world.

Over the weekend at New York Comic Con, it was announced that Tom Welling would join the series this season. He will recur as Samuel Campbell, originally played by Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural. Samuel is the dad of Mary (Meg Donnelly) and the patriarch of the Campbell Hunting family.