‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Grows 63% From Season 1 Debut

Sue Kroll Named Amazon Studios Head Of Marketing
Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Will Sharpe
Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Will Sharpe Courtesy of HBO

Audiences have checked back in to The White Lotus.

The Season 2 premiere drew 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night across HBO Max and linear telecasts, which is a 63% increase from the Season 1 debut, according to HBO.

The audience was up about 35% compared to Season 1’s live + same day average for each episode.

Since the series premiere in July 2021, Season 1 has averaged about 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms in the U.S. Leading up to the Season 2 premiere, the first season saw an uptick in viewership, climbing into HBO Max’s Top 5 most-viewed series last week.

In Season 2, The White Lotus has changed locations from Hawaii to Sicily, but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. Jennifer Coolidge is back as Tanya, who is back along with her new husband Greg, played by the returning Jon Gries.

Season 2 also stars Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White, who executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The first installment is coming off its Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year.

The White Lotus Season 2 continues Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

