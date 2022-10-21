‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy Takes Pride In Having Cast Older Women In His Limited Series For Netflix

Ryan Murphy sat down with the female cast members of The Watcher to reflect on the true crime genre and discuss who may have been the true voyeur who inspired his Netflix limited series.

But first, Murphy was happy to take credit for accomplishing what few — if any — Hollywood projects try to accomplish these days: casting not one, but five women of a certain age.

“People are always writing articles about how there are no roles for women over 40,” Murphy said to stars Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Nova Dumezweni. “That’s not true … I try. I love the scenes that you women all have together.”

He also told the cast members that for the first time in his career, every one of them was his first choice for the seven-parter that dropped Oct. 13. Watts plays Nora Brannock, the co-owner of the house (with Bobby Cannavale) that’s being watched; Martindale and Farrow play a pair of creepy neighbors; Coolidge is the ambitious local realtor, and Dumezweni is the compassionate private investigator who attempts to help the Brannocks.

When asked by Murphy who everyone suspects is the real watcher, three of the women pointed to Martindale.

“I point my finger at everybody,” Martindale shot back.

“By the design of the show which I love is that at the end of every episode, you pretty much think that you figured out who is the watcher, the person who wrote the letters … and suddenly there is a cliffhanger aspect to it,” Murphy said.

Since its debut last Thursday, The Watcher landed in the No. 1 spot on Netflix with 125.01m hours viewed on the English TV List. The 7-episode series was in the Top 10 in 90 countries and took the No. 1 spot in 20 countries.

The Watcher is Murphy’s second No. 1 series debut in four weeks after Dahmer, Netflix’s biggest series debut on record, which has now accumulated 824.15m total hours. Murphy created The Watcher with Ian Brennan, and executive produced the limited series alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein.