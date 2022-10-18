‘The Watcher’ Sees 125M Hours Viewed On Netflix As Ryan Murphy Continues Ratings Run

Ryan Murphy continues to rack up the numbers on Netflix.

Deadline revealed on Friday that his latest series, real-estate thriller The Watcher, had dethroned his other show Dahmer at the top of Netflix’s daily chart.

This came after 21 consecutive days at the top for the serial killer thriller, helping it to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time.

The Watcher, which launched on October 13, has now been viewed for 125M hours in its first five days on the service.

Dahmer, for instance, racked up 196.2M hours in its first five days.

The Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale-fronted series made it into the top 10 in 90 countries.

The seven-part series is actually Murphy’s third title in the charts this week with Mr. Harrigan’s Phone staying in the feature film list with 20M hours viewed.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also pulled in an additional 122.78M hours viewed this week, taking its total to 824.15M hours viewed, second in the overall English-language list behind Stranger Things 4.

The Watcher follows the Brannock family when they move into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home and it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself ‘The Watcher’ are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, the series also stars Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale, Joe Mantello, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall and Luke David Blumm.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the pair exec produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Naomi Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein.