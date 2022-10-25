‘The Watcher’ Notches Another 148 Million Hours Viewed As Ryan Murphy Continues To Dominate Netflix

Ryan Murphy is continuing his reign over Netflix.

His real-estate thriller The Watcher is the most-watched series on Netflix for the second week in a row, with 148.2M hours viewed. That’s in addition to the 125M hours it racked up in its first week on the streamer, totaling 273.2M hours viewed since release.

In its second week, The Watcher made it to the top of the charts in 65 countries — compared to 90 countries in the first week of release.

After launching on October 13, The Watcher dethroned Murphy’s other new series, the Evan Peters-led Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, from the top of the Netflix Top 10 chart. The serial killer series had spent 21 days in first place, helping it to become Netflix’s second most-popular English-language series of all time.

Dahmer now remains in second place on the Netflix Top 10 list, with 69.11M additional hours viewed last week. It’s now notched 856.2M total hours viewed since release.

Murphy’s film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is also continuing to top the charts, adding another 5.77M hours viewed to its total last week.

The Watcher follows the Brannock family when they move into what is supposed to be their suburban dream home but quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, the series also stars Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale, Joe Mantello, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall and Luke David Blumm.

Created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, the pair also exec produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein.