‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton To Leave After Season 23; Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan Join Coaches Panel

Blake Shelton is ready to call it quits on The Voice.

After 23 seasons, Shelton will give up the red chair this spring. Having first joined the talent show at inception, he has eight wins under his belt and coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

To prepare for the future, Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan will join the show as coaches alongside Blake and Kelly Clarkson for season 23. Carson Daly will also be back as host.

The Blind Auditions for Season 22 of The Voice, with current coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Shelton, continued through last night. Battles start tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.