‘The View’ Interrupted By Climate Protesters During Ted Cruz Interview

The View was repeatedly interrupted by climate protesters today as the co-hosts were interviewing Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

While Cruz was talking about the economy – sidestepping a question about abortion rights – what sounded like several people in the audience began shouting. Though it was difficult to understand what they were shouting – Cruz continued talking – the protesters seemed to be demanding “government funding now!”

“Ladies,” said moderator Whoopi Goldberg, “let us do our job. We hear what you all have to say but you gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.”

As the shouting continued, co-host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin could be heard saying, “We do cover climate here, guys,” then turning to Cruz said, “They weren’t even protesting you.”

“They’re accusing us of not covering climate change,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, who then disputed the charge by noting that The View covers climate change frequently.

After the protesters briefly quieted down, and apparently were removed from the audience, the Cruz interview started up again only to be interrupted by another shouted protest. At this point, the sound on the broadcast went silent, with moderator Goldberg seeming to glare at the shouters.

After the commercial break, co-host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz, saying “I’ve been very vocal and critical of you, but I’m sorry that this has happened in our house.”

Even without the protests, Cruz’s appearance promised to prompt heated discussions on the show, and certainly kept that promise. After being asked about the Jan. 6 storming of the Capital, Cruz attempted to switch the conversation to Hillary Clinton and Antifa. When Navarro said Clinton conceded the election to Donald Trump, Cruz took out a piece of paper that seemed to have more talking points on it, speaking loudly and prompting Navarro to ask him to lower his voice.

“I know you come here to sell a book and pick a fight,” she said, “but we’re not going to do that today.” Cruz was plugging his new book Corrupted Justice.