‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

The Upshaws will be back for a third go-round. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes for a third season.

Starring Sykes, Mike Epps and Kim Fields, the multi-camera comedy centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.

In The Upshaws, Bennie Upshaw (Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. Page Kennedy also stars.

The Upshaws is created by Sykes and Hicks, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine & Jon Emerson also executive produce.

The show premiered its second season in June and will return in early 2023 with the season’s remaining episodes.

