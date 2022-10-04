The Try Guys Say They’ll “Remove Ned From Our Releases” Going Forward – And Retroactively

“This is not who we are, and we took this very seriously,” said Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang in a video the group posted today addressing the removal of longtime member Ned Fulmer. Yang, along with remaining members Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld confirmed what fans had suspected: Fulmer, who is married, had an affair with an unnamed staffer.

“Ned had engaged in conduct unbecoming of our team,” said Habersberger.

The result is that, to the extent possible, Fulmer’s presence in the group’s videos is being erased, both going forward and retrospectively.

Related Story The Try Guys Postpone Podcast Following Ned Fulmer Ousting - Update

“There are several videos that we’ve deemed as fully unreleasable. You will never see them and that’s due to his involvement,” revealed Kornfeld.

But there are also a few upcoming videos that are sponsored and will include the former member, ostensibly due to contractual obligations.

You can watch their sometimes emotional announcement below.

Fulmer was missing from recent Try Guys episodes and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, has likewise recently been absent from the podcast she hosts with the other members’ wives.

The duo’s marital status is relevant not just to those businesses, but also to the podcast they co-host, called Baby Steps, which focuses on their experience raising their two sons. Last year they also published The Date Night Cookbook together.

The Try Guys began in 2014 as a video project at Buzzfeed. In 2018, the group set up its own independent production company, 2nd Try LLCset, and launched its own YouTube channel. Since then, The Try Guys channel has amassed close to 8 million subscribers and nearly 2 billion views. The group has 11 spinoffs currently airing, plus the six-episode first season of the Food Network show No Recipe Road Trip, which premiered on Discovery+ and Food Network on August 31.