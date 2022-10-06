‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Drops Trailer At New York Comic-Con: Mushroom Kingdom, Here We Come

At New York Comic-Con today, attendees finally got a look at Illumination Animation/Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie, which features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

In the clip above, we get the first look of Black’s Bowser and his army as they’re pummeled (so to speak) by penguins with snowballs.

“That is but a taste of our fury! Do you yield?” yells the penguin leader.

“I do not,” a laughing Bowser retorts as one of his underlings zaps the birds and the shelled beast blasts fire. “Now who’s gonna stop me?”

We then segue to Pratt’s Mario falling out of the sky into the Mushroom Kingdom. Toad pops up screaming, “Do not touch that mushroom — you’ll die!”

The voice cast also includes Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Visually, a faithful representation of the Nintendo game franchise, even more so with the literal feeling that you’re standing with Mario among the shrooms — a far cry from the 1993 live-action dud Super Mario Bros. which starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi and grossed under $21M stateside.

The Super Mario Bros Movie opens on Easter weekend, April 7. Expect big money here.