‘The Staircase’ Creator Antonio Campos Tapped As New Showrunner Of HBO Max Batman Arkham Asylum Series

There’s a new showrunner at the helm of HBO Max’s The Batman prequel series about Arkham Asylum. The Staircase creator Antonio Campos has been tapped to serve as showrunner-executive producer and also will direct on the series, Deadline has confirmed.

Campos is the third writer on the DC project since it was initially announced in July 2020 with a series commitment. Campos takes over for Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton, who replaced Terence Winter. It’s believed Winter had departed the project over creative differences.

Initially, the series, executive produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, was to center on the inner workings of the Gotham Police Department. Barton exited when the focus shifted to the Arkham Asylum storyline.

The Batman series comes from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves, Barton and The Batman producer Dylan Clark are executive producers, alongside 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. It is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Campos most recently created, wrote, executive produced and directed HBO Max’s true-crime series The Staircase. He also directed several episodes and executive produced The Sinner, and served as director on The Punisher.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment. Variety was first to report the Campos news.