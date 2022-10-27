‘The Serpent Queen’ Renewed For Season 2 At Starz

Starz has renewed The Serpent Queen for an eight-episode second season ahead of the drama’s freshman finale airing on Sunday.

The series, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, is a contemporary spin on the life of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) who against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. It begins when 14-year-old, orphaned Catherine marries into the 16th-century French court. With her future uncertain, she must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court – while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

“The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic, and completely unexpected,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. “Catherine De Medici’s story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

The series hails from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe. Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff executive produce. Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Senior Vice President, Original Programming, is the executive overseeing The Serpent Queen for Starz, and Courtney Mock is overseeing for Lionsgate Television. The series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.